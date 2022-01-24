Running total

Someone’s trying to ruin my business, says farmer
A FARMER has claimed someone is trying to ... [more]
Monday, 24 January 2022
A TOTAL of £7,676 has been raised for the Stroke Association by the Chiltern Chase in Ewelme since 2019.
The next multi-terrain challenge, which features race distances of 5km, 10km and 15km, will take place on Sunday, June 12.
To register, visit
www.chilternchase.org.uk
