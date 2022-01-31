Monday, 31 January 2022

Speed camera

A SPEED camera could be installed in Ewelme.

The parish council has budgeted £10,000 for the device, which will cost £11,818.

The rest of the money could be provided via grants from South Oxfordshire district councillors Sue Cooper and Andrea Powell and Oxfordshire county councillor Freddie Van Mierlo.

