A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
A SPEED camera could be installed in Ewelme.
The parish council has budgeted £10,000 for the device, which will cost £11,818.
The rest of the money could be provided via grants from South Oxfordshire district councillors Sue Cooper and Andrea Powell and Oxfordshire county councillor Freddie Van Mierlo.
31 January 2022
