Keep face masks on

PEOPLE are still encouraged to wear face masks when visiting Ewelme Village Store despite it not being mandatory anymore.

Staff and volunteers at the Parson’s Lane shop said they felt safer during the pandemic when customers wore face coverings and wanted this to continue.

Manager Sarah Maine said: “We are a small space with poor ventilation, especially on the colder days when we keep the door closed, so we would ask that all our customers, staff and volunteers continue to wear face coverings inside the shop.

“Our main priority is the health and safety of our local community and we feel that this is an appropriate measure to have in place.”