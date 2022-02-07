Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Keep face masks on

PEOPLE are still encouraged to wear face masks when visiting Ewelme Village Store despite it not being mandatory anymore.

Staff and volunteers at the Parson’s Lane shop said they felt safer during the pandemic when customers wore face coverings and wanted this to continue.

Manager Sarah Maine said: “We are a small space with poor ventilation, especially on the colder days when we keep the door closed, so we would ask that all our customers, staff and volunteers continue to wear face coverings inside the shop.

“Our main priority is the health and safety of our local community and we feel that this is an appropriate measure to have in place.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33