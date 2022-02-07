Double celebration

A FESTIVAL to celebrate the history of Ewelme and the Queen’s platinum jubilee will take place on the extended bank holiday in early June.

There will be a party on the village common on the Saturday evening with a marquee with live music, food and drink.

On the Sunday, there will be a family picnic on the common with music, stalls, children’s entertainment and the judging of the village scarecrow competition.

Parish councillors are also planning a Fifties-themed lunch, music concerts and a village history exhibition at the hall as well as an open-air cinema on the common with two screenings of Mamma Mia!

There will also be a village trail, an art exhibition and a talk about farming in Ewelme to be held in the church.

Councillor David Solomon said: “The idea of a festival germinated during the first covid lockdown with the thought that emergence from the shadow of the pandemic should be celebrated, rather like the Festival of Britain celebrated shedding memories of the last war.

“Ewelme has a history of hosting many successful shows and exhibitions from the Festival of Britain in 1951 to the Queen’s golden jubilee in 2012.”