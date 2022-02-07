Villagers hoping to have high-speed web access

HIGH-SPEED internet access could arrive in Ewelme by the end of this year.

Broadband provider Airband, of Worcester, wants to build a full fibre network in the village.

A public meeting to discuss ultrafast broadband options, which was attended by 25 residents, heard that the company had already received “significant” interest and would complete the project by late this year if about 50 residents signed up to the scheme.

At present, residents and businesses receive broadband through underground ducts or overhead copper lines.

The ability for residents and businesses to have access to ultrafast broadband connectivity is a key policy objective of both Oxfordshire County Council and the Government.

The infrastructure currently providing connectivity is based predominantly on telephone wires that were installed more than a century ago and is not fit for the huge increase in digital traffic today.

Fibre optic broadband would bring higher speeds and replace copper connections, which will eventually become redundant and are set to be removed by 2025. The Better Broadband team at the council was awarded more than

£6 million by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for its Business Internet for Rural Oxfordshire initiative but that does not include taking high-speed internet into people’s homes.

As part of the project, Airband has supplied 557 business premises in rural Oxfordshire and connected 619 incidental residential properties, delivering total connectivity to 1,176 premises.

Tim Wilson, who lives in Eyres Lane and has been co-ordinating the campaign to improve the internet connection in Ewelme, said: “During the pandemic, we were frustrated by Zoom meetings and found our broadband was being stretched.

“It was very poor at times and unreliable as the demand was increasing.

“I was aware of the Airband scheme and started looking into it as we saw other companies installing fibre in the village and thought, ‘This is not going to benefit any of us and we are missing out’. We started to contact people and getting them interested.

“Airband is helping villages like Ewelme to improve their internet speed both in private homes and in businesses and is working with the county council, so we hope we can piggyback that.

“It’s a great scheme and this is one of the most important infrastructures of the century and will be essential going forward.”

Steven Maine, who lives in Cat Lane, said: “This is part of a national initiative to ramp up digital connectivity.

“The Government has decided that high-speed internet around the country is an extraordinarily important project as a whole and expected that most premises would be served by private companies but some are not and that’s why it has allocated money so that all premises can get high-speed internet.”

Andrew Roberts, a key account manager at Airband, said: “We are working with the county council to build this service so it can expand the network and help residents keep up with the demands of modern life.

“What we would do in Ewelme would be an extension of what we are doing with the council and it’s intended to be completed by late 2022. This would not be affiliated with the council but they are obviously delighted that we can connect as many people as possible through this scheme.

“It would be a leap in speed for a lot of households in Ewelme and the benefits of it are very clear.”

Ingrid Lee, from Airband, said: “It would be a demand-led project, which comes from the community and we need people’s interest to be able to do that.”

Residents can go to airband.co.uk and enter their postcode to find out if their home could have access to coverage.

Mr Roberts said some people would want to run down existing contracts or even secure release.

Others would want to negotiate with their existing internet service provider to establish whether they can remain with them but be connected to ultrafast cables.

In Watlington, the parish council has been working with the Better Broadband team since March 2020.

A survey sample of 135 responses revealed that roughly two-thirds of premises were willing to pay more per month for a better and faster service.