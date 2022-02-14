Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closure

A SECTION of the road outside Down Farm in Ewelme will be closed from today (Friday) until Tuesday between 8am and 5pm daily.

This is due to cable laying. Access will be maintained for emergency services vehicles and residents.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33