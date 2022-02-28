Monday, 28 February 2022

Seeds planted

WILD flowers have been planted along Eyres Lane in Ewelme by volunteers.

The seeds were donated by Hazell & Jefferies, of Whitchurch Hill.

This was part of a project organised by Ewelme Parish Council to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The council also  plans to plant trees, sow wildflower seeds and create an community orchard.

