Seeds planted

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
WILD flowers have been planted along Eyres Lane in Ewelme by volunteers.
The seeds were donated by Hazell & Jefferies, of Whitchurch Hill.
This was part of a project organised by Ewelme Parish Council to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
The council also plans to plant trees, sow wildflower seeds and create an community orchard.
