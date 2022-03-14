Solar power at cress beds

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School will hold ... [more]
TEN solar panels have been installed at the watercress beds in Ewelme.
They will generate 2,804kWh of electricity per year. The nature reserve was awarded a grant of £2,043 by Oxfuture, a partnership of Oxford City Council, Oxfordshire County Council and social enterprise Lowcarbon Hub.
This covered a quarter of the cost of installing the 375Wp photovoltaic panels in the south-west facing roof of the visitor centre in The Street. The project also received a grant from county councillor Freddie Van Mierlo’s priority fund.
