Solar power at cress beds

TEN solar panels have been installed at the watercress beds in Ewelme.

They will generate 2,804kWh of electricity per year. The nature reserve was awarded a grant of £2,043 by Oxfuture, a partnership of Oxford City Council, Oxfordshire County Council and social enterprise Lowcarbon Hub.

This covered a quarter of the cost of installing the 375Wp photovoltaic panels in the south-west facing roof of the visitor centre in The Street. The project also received a grant from county councillor Freddie Van Mierlo’s priority fund.