Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Solar power at cress beds

TEN solar panels have been installed at the watercress beds in Ewelme.

They will generate 2,804kWh of electricity per year. The nature reserve was awarded a grant of £2,043 by Oxfuture, a partnership of Oxford City Council, Oxfordshire County Council and social enterprise Lowcarbon Hub.

This covered a quarter of the cost of installing the 375Wp photovoltaic panels in the south-west facing roof of the visitor centre in The Street. The project also received a grant from county councillor Freddie Van Mierlo’s priority fund.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33