Monday, 21 March 2022
THIS year’s Chiltern Chase in Ewelme will raise money for Sue Ryder.
The multi-terrain challenge, which features race distances of 5km, 10km and 15km, will take place on Sunday, June 12.
The event has raised more than £100,000 for charity since its inception.
Last year’s proceeds were split equally between Ewelme Primary School and the Stroke Association.
To register, visit
www.chilternchase.org.uk
