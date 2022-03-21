Village to celebrate itself and the Queen

AN art exhibition on the theme of “What Ewelme means to me” is to be held at St Mary’s Church as part of the village festival.

The four-day event will celebrate the history of the village and the Queen’s platinum jubilee and will take place over the extended bank holiday in early June.

The watercress painters’ group will set up the exhibition with paintings, drawings, sculptures, carvings, ceramics, illustrated poems and collages as well as a composite painting of David Hockney’s Spring Tunnel.

The Ewelme Society will also be organising an exhibition on the theme “Ewelme then and now” at the village hall, featuring images, archaeological finds and artefacts from its archive.

These will include old images, engravings, paintings and photographs of the village through the ages and will be displayed with present-day photographs of the same locations.

The exhibition will include works of art and images of buildings and views of Ewelme people at their homes.

There will also be a timeline from 4000 BC to 1953, detailing and illustrating important events and milestones in the history of the village.

A musical soirée will take take place at the village hall on June 2.

A party on the pitch will be held on the common on June 4 with food and drink and music from Liam Cox with an acoustic set followed by Henley covers band Lucky To Be Alive.

Tickets cost £20 from https://partyonthepitch

ewelme.eventbrite.ca

If you would like to help to organise the festival, email planewelme@gmail.com