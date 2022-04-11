Villagers opposed to two new homes on blind bend

RESIDENTS are fighting plans for two new homes in Ewelme.

Wisteria Joinery, of Shillingford, which specialises in bespoke joinery and oak-framed buildings, wants to develop land adjacent to The Views in Eyres Lane.

Its application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says this would be “a modest infill scheme which would provide the desired housing type for the village”.

A design and access statement by DP Architects, of Watlington, says: “Complementary materials will be utilised in a manner which is reflective of the adjacent property but finished with more contemporary detailing, including large sash windows, stone detailing to the windows and porch, matching brickwork and slate roofs.”

But neighbours have raised concerns about the impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the likely increase in traffic on what is a blind bend.

Tim Wilson, of Eyres Lane, says: “Traffic surveys have already demonstrated that a significant number of vehicles exceed the speed limit at this point on Eyres Lane.

“As this is a blind corner, which is often used by pedestrians to get to nearby footpaths, the speed limit is probably too high.

“There is also a large amount of HGV traffic on Eyres Lane. Planners have made Ewelme home to more than five HGV operators with somewhere between 75 and 100 HGVs licensed to operate in the village. The majority of these HGVs use Eyres Lane, some exceeding their licence conditions.

“With additional vehicles from the new buildings entering Eyres Lane at this blind point on the road, the risk to pedestrians, cyclists and other road users will be increased considerably.

“This application is on the green edge of Ewelme, a historic village in a designated AONB.

“It is a dangerous precedent that infill buildings would be allowed in green corridors in and on the edges of a village like Ewelme.

“Finally, there must be concern that the existing infrastructure of Ewelme has reached its capacity.”

Michael Ibbott, of Eyres Close, said: “The proposed dwellings would impact negatively on the natural light enjoyed in Eyres Close in the early part of the day.

“This is a prominent position that can be seen from a long distance by anyone entering Ewelme from the B4009 and Eyres Lane.

“[The development] would be very noticeable as part of the panorama with the Wessex Downs forming the backdrop. The proposed dwellings would have to be placed toward the northern edge of the plot to allow for parking and access.

“This would mean that the houses would sit very close to a footpath enjoyed by many in Ewelme and other visitors and would detract from the rural charm in an important AONB.

“This is not infill. If there was a structure at the Eyres Lane side of the site it could be argued that the proposed dwellings were filling in part of a gap. It is not, this would be an extension. The privacy of existing and future residents will be negatively impacted.”

Patricia Scott, who lives in The Street, said: “The access to this site is already tricky with potential additional traffic emerging or turning in on a hill with a blind corner.

“This route is already being used by an increasing number of HGVs belonging to local companies. Applications are apparently being submitted to increase the number of their sorties. Traffic connected to this development could lead to nasty accidents.

“Secondly, the new houses in Eyres Close, two of which are still on the market several months after completion, would be totally boxed in between those originally built on the other side of Eyres Close and the proposed new houses.

“Surely the fact that two of these existing houses have not sold means that the village does not need additional accommodation.

“It would appear that this development would not comply with the local neighbourhood plan being infill on the outskirts of and not near the centre of the village.”

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, recommends the application is refused due to the risk of increased traffic and the lack of additional parking spaces.

It says: “The proposal would result in an increase of vehicular movements using this access.

“No visibility splays have been demonstrated for consideration or improvements made to the existing access in terms of widening so as to allow for two vehicles to pass.

“No details have been supplied in relation to the size of the proposed dwellings in terms of the number of bedrooms, which would impact upon car parking.

“No visitor-only parking spaces have been proposed, which is likely to result in vehicles being parked indiscriminately and/or obstructively on a bend and within proximity of a junction, which can only increase the risk to highway safety.

“No turning opportunity has been demonstrated for consideration in terms of emergency, delivery and servicing vehicles.”

The district council is due to make a decision by April 22.