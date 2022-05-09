Monday, 09 May 2022

Pole downed

THE flagpole at St Mary the Virgin Church in Ewelme will not be replaced. 

It fell down during Storm Eunice in February but churchwardens have been advised that it should not be put back because of the damage it caused to the roof of the church tower. 

In future, flags will be flown from the flagpole in the grounds of the almshouses for ease of use.

