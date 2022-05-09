Pole downed

60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
Monday, 09 May 2022
THE flagpole at St Mary the Virgin Church in Ewelme will not be replaced.
It fell down during Storm Eunice in February but churchwardens have been advised that it should not be put back because of the damage it caused to the roof of the church tower.
In future, flags will be flown from the flagpole in the grounds of the almshouses for ease of use.
09 May 2022
