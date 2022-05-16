Monday, 16 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rose festival

Rose festival

A ROSE festival will take place at St Mary the Virgin in Ewelme on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26.

Villagers are asked to bring roses from their gardens to decorate the church on the Saturday. Contributions can include a single rose or an arrangement.

There will also be displays by the village’s community groups,

Tea and rose-flavoured cake will be served on both days from 2.30pm to 5pm.

A special church service will take place on the Saturday at 11am. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33