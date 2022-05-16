A ROSE festival will take place at St Mary the Virgin in Ewelme on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26.

Villagers are asked to bring roses from their gardens to decorate the church on the Saturday. Contributions can include a single rose or an arrangement.

There will also be displays by the village’s community groups,

Tea and rose-flavoured cake will be served on both days from 2.30pm to 5pm.

A special church service will take place on the Saturday at 11am.