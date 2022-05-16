Villagers win fight for 20mph speed limit

A 20MPH speed limit has been introduced in Ewelme.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, approved the reduction from 30mph on Cat Lane, Days Lane and the Street.

The parish council and villagers had been asking for years for the limit to be lowered.

They hope that the new limit will encourage drivers not to pass through the village and instead seek an alternative route.

The council says the emphasis will be on changing drivers’ mindsets so that breaking the 20mph limit in a built-up area is seen as socially unacceptable.

The 30mph speed limit remains on Benson Road, Cottesmore Lane, Eyres Close, Eyres Lane and Green Lane.

Parish councillor David Salomon said: “When I came to live in Ewelme in 2015 I was struck by how motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians mixed on roads without pavements.

“We have six young grandchildren who visit us regularly and I was concerned for their safety and indeed that of all other pedestrians.

“I began to explore what options were available for managing road safety in situations such as ours.

“Public opinion when the introduction of a 20mph limit was being considered was strongly in favour of the scheme.

“There were some dissenters and indeed since the signs have gone up there has been some criticism of the scheme, especially with regard to additional signage.

“Motor vehicles are not going to go away in the foreseeable future and appropriate management of traffic will become an increasingly important requirement in keeping our village environment pleasant and safe.”

Freddie Van Mierlo, who represents Ewelme on the county council, said: “I'm delighted for the residents of Ewelme.

“I know that parish councillors have worked tirelessly to reduce speed through the village and am pleased that they have been supported in their efforts by the county council.”

• A new speed indicator device has been installed in Green Lane, Ewelme. The solar-powered device was bought by the parish council for £2,500.