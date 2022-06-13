Royal scarecrows feature at village’s four-day festival

HUNDREDS of people attended a series of events in Ewelme to celebrate the jubilee.

The Festival of Ewelme ran over all four days of the bank holiday weekend.

After a concert at the parish hall on Thursday evening, a Fifties-themed lunch was held in the hall on Friday.

About 30 people attended the celebration on Friday, which featured food, music and dancing appropriate to the era of the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

Guests wore golden crowns and Union flag hats as they sat at long dining tables in the parish hall, which had been decorated with red, white and blue bunting.

The menu included coronation chicken and “spam sensation”, a salad made of spam, lettuce, tomatoes and gruyere cheese. Pudding was a “royal roulade” made from raspberries, blueberries and cream to create a red, white, and blue effect.

Naomi Thompson entertained guests during lunch with a range of Fifties music, ranging from covers of Doris Day to Elvis Presley.

Following the lunch, the guests moved to the centre of the room for rock’n’ roll dancing.

Donna Mitchell, who organised the lunch, said: “Everyone is in such high spirits, the place is buzzing. They have all really made an effort, wearing clothes with red, white and blue colours.

“Many of them remember the Queen’s coronation as the average age here is probably over 80. I imagine this is transporting them back to that time.” Peter Lemaire remembered watching the coronation on television in 1953 when he was seven years old.

He said: “My family and I gathered around a little black and white television to watch it. It is amazing we are celebrating her now after 70 years. Another memory I have from the Fifties is that the food was very bland.”

That evening, a history exhibition was held in the hall, with a reception attended by around 120 people.

The exhibition, called Ewelme Then and Now, displayed a timeline of the village from the Ice Age, as depicted by a woolly mammoth tooth found locally, to the present day.

Old photographs, paintings and engravings of the village were displayed next to modern-day images to show how the village had changed over the years.

A “party on the pitch” was held on the village playing fields that evening, featuring live music and food stalls.

On Sunday, a jubilee lunch was held in a marquee, also on the playing fields, which was attended by about 250 people. Guests enjoyed picnics, arts and craft stalls and games before awards were given for the best decorated tables.

A scarecrow trail with a royal theme.was held throughout the weekend.

Sixteen tributes to the Queen, Prince Charles and royal guardsmen could be found all around the village, with a map to guide visitors.

An art exhibition was held in the parish hall across the four days, featuring paintings from local artists depicting local views using watercolour, embroidery, and plucked felt.

The festival concluded with a talk about farming by Sally Stockings and Richard Chamberlain, in St Mary the Virgin Church, which was attended by about 120 people.

David Solomon, chairman of the organising committee, said: “The festival was fantastic and I think everyone can agree it was a resounding success.

“We showed the best that Ewelme has got to offer. The amount of variety and talent in a village of just 500 people is staggering. The streets were buzzing with people all weekend, which was exactly what we’d hoped for.”