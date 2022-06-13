Musicians perform songs from Fifties to present day to packed parish hall

AN evening of musical entertainment was held in Ewelme to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Six acts performed for about 80 people packed into the parish hall on Thursday evening.

The songs ranged from hits from the early Fifties to the present day.

David Solomon, one of the organisers, said: “It was a fantastic evening all round and it was lovely to see Ewelme come together as a community.

“The crowd was buzzing from the first act to the very last. There was a lot of whooping and cheering throughout.”

Guitarist Blake Hutchings played a song from each decade of the Queen’s reign, with highlights including Chuck Berry’s Johnny B Goode from the Fifties, Billy Joel’s Piano Man from the Seventies, and Arctic Monkeys’ I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor from the Noughties.

Lily Rea, 14, from Ewelme, sang a mixture of country music with a cover of Dolly Parton’s Jolene and soul music with Andra Day’s Rise Up. Just Shiraz, a capella group featuring Andrea Powell, Mike Edge, Sally Adams, Anne Wilson and Sarah Nesbitt as soprano, sang a range of songs dedicated to the Queen.

Ms Powell said: “We sang a song called Sentimental Journey, as that is what we feel the Queen’s platinum reign has been.

“We also sang Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, which was in tribute to the Queen’s role as an ambulance driver during the war.

“The whole evening was fantastic and it seemed like most of the village came out to support us.”

Guitarist Tom Sim played a mixture of his own songs and classics including Route 66 and Hit The Road Jack.

Peter Lamaire performed a range of satirical songs by Flanders and Swann on his keyboard.

The evening concluded with a performance by a family band with Trey Watts on ukulele and vocals, his father Geoff on guitar, grandfather Dennis on keyboard and cousin Rob on guitar.