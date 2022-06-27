Village church to host rose festival over the weekend

A FLOWER festival dedicated to roses is being staged in Ewelme this weekend.

Residents and village groups have put together displays that will be on show at St Mary’s Church on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a special service on Sunday.

The idea for the event came in 2018 after the church’s flower arrangers were asked by the Open Gardens scheme to only use garden flowers in their arrangements.

Pat Jordan-Evans said: “Not having many flowers at that time in my garden I remembered that the vicar, who had just moved to another parish, had a lovely flower garden. I boldly raided his garden full of lovely roses which then adorned the church. It seemed wonderful to be able to lay my hands on roses from a garden to decorate the church.”

From this, the Roses in Memory initiative was launched where people could plant a rose bush in the churchyard to commemorate a person or an event.

Ms Jordan-Evans took at stand at the village’s horticultural show and residents signed up to the idea. She said: “Several planting areas were explored and rejected until we came up with the plan to line the two paths to the church with rose bushes.

“David Austin Roses’ design team were approached to suggest the roses and design the layout, which they kindly did for us at no cost.

“The roses were planted professionally in February 2019 by Penny Austin, who also prunes and mulches them each year for us. We now have 40 sponsored roses to commemorate our loved ones, or a wedding day, or a special event.”

Some of the villagers remembered the time when the Queen Mother visited the village when there was a rose festival in the church.

Ms Jordan-Evans added: “It seems appropriate in our Queen’s platinum jubilee year to celebrate with a rose festival organised by the Roses In Memory team.

“Let’s all pack the church with village roses so we can stand at the top gate and take in the scent.”