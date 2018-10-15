Remembering our rowers

AN EXHIBITION that aims to remember all the rowers of Henley and the Thames who fought and died in the First World War is coing to the River and Rowing Museum’s Community Gallery next month.

Lest We Forget: Rowers of Henley and the Thames Valley runs from Saturday, November 3, to Sunday, December 9, and marks the culmination of 12 years’ research by historian Mike Willoughby.

Mr Willoughby, who lives in Woodcote, will be staging a separate Lest We Forget memorial exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place from Friday, November 9, to Saturday, November 17, open 10am to 6pm daily.