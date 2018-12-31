Monday, 31 December 2018

Silversmith students stage jewellery exhibition and sale

JEWELLERY and decorative items made by silversmith graduates was put on display to the public.

The annual Christmas exhibition and sale was staged by the Bishopsland Educational Trust in Dunsden, which runs courses for silversmiths and jewellers. The students spend either one or two years living and working at the workshop before embarking on their careers.

The show featured dozens of items made by current students and alumni, including earrings, cutlery and decorative ornaments ranging in price from £45 to £4,000. There were also demonstrations by the students. Tutor and workshop manager Rachel Jones said: “All the work is new and has not been seen before.

“All the students had an opportunity on the sales desk to sell their work, speak to the public and demonstrate the technique they specialise in. There were a lot of sales and it is a confidence boost when someone wants to part with their money for something you’ve made.

“There were also some very good future sales, where somebody likes your work and might want to commission something.”

