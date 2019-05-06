Children’s art display at museum

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley has put on display work by children inspired by its William Morris exhibition.

Pupils at Bishopswood School in Sonning Common and its after-school and holiday club will have their work on show until May 15.

Pieces include colourful block prints, following Morris’ technique, and 3D lettering using paint, papier mâché and modelling dough. There is also a 3D collage scene, featuring Morris fishing on the River Thames.

The work will form part of the museum’s community gallery display called An Earthly Paradise: The Ripple Effect.

Meanwhile, pupils at Gillotts School in Henley have researched Morris’ campaigning techniques and have created their own around fair working conditions in the cocoa industry.

Their work will be displayed at the museum from May 16 to June 9.

Helen Cook, head of learning at the museum, said: “It has been fantastic to see how inspirational William Morris’ work has been.”