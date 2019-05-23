Get ready for return of floral flotilla

UPCYCLING, poetry and a floral flotilla along the River Thames are among the attractions at this week’s Chelsea Fringe Henley.

The alternative garden festival, which promotes an inclusive approach to flowers, gardens and gardening, involves seven events around the town.

It culminates with the flotilla on Sunday, when boats will be decorated with flowers and plants and sail from Mill Meadows upstream to Marsh Lock, then back down to Temple Island before returning to Mill Meadows.

An exhibition of floral artwork by Amanda McGregor is taking place at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place from today (Friday) until Sunday.

Her paintings, which are in both oil and watercolour, will also have a private viewing tonight.

The gallery will also host “Together — Naturally”, part of a series of flower-based workshops, talks and events aimed at bringing people together through flowers. It will take place from 10am to 4pm tomorrow and Sunday.

Also tomorrow, an upcycling event will take place in Freemans Meadow, off Fair Mile, from 11am to 1pm.

Residents are invited to bring old items, including containers, which can be used to create planters or decorations.

Guests can also bring a picnic to enjoy at the newly planted community orchard in the meadow.

The festival began on Saturday with a tour of Fairmile Vineyard.

Jan and Anthea Mirkowski, who own the business, gave a talk on grape-growing and served guests a glass of their sparkling wine.

On Sunday, Henley Quakers opened the “secret garden” at their meeting house in Northfield End to the public.

Yesterday, at Southbrook Cottage in Hambleden, the Free Range poets read for an hour and guests were served Pimm’s while they explored the property.

For more information about the festival, visit www.chelseafringe.com