Artist’s work creates tension

TOM CARTMILL, who is known for his textured and intricately worked drawings, is presenting a “meet the artist” event next Saturday (March 7) at the Caversham Picture Framer.

A selection of his work will also be on display at the Church Road venue until April 9.

His pieces are recognisable for their monochrome contours that are designed to invoke tension and atmosphere.

Cartmill defines his art as an exploration into the notions of time, space, and erosion. The main aim of his work is to evoke “a patina of experience”.

Cartmill combines conventional painting techniques with innovative ones to create his pieces.

He has been selected for several highly acclaimed international exhibitions, showing his work widely and has had work exhibited two years in a row at the RA Summer Exhibition as well as at the Royal West of England Academy on several occasions.

Cartmill, who lives in Reading but has travelled widely, living in New Zealand, Spain and Italy, has also had a drawing selected for the Derwent Drawing Prize Exhibition, among several London-based exhibitions such as the London Group, the National Art Prize, the Art Gemini Prize and the Discerning Eye.

In 2019 he was selected as a Future Now Artist by Aesthetica Art Prize, resulting in his work being published in the book Future Now, which showcases the work of 100 of the most exciting artists from around the world.