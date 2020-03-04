Design day is back for the eighth year

IF you are thinking about building or renovating your home, an event returning to Henley for the eighth year tomorrow (Saturday) could be just the ticket.

The town hall in Market Place will once again be the venue when the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) stages its Henley Design Day.

This annual free event, running from 10am to 3.30pm, aims to showcase architects and their work — as well as interior designers, kitchen specialists, landscapers and other design specialists.

The event is open to anybody who may be looking to speak to an architect or designer about a new project, be it a small extension or something much larger. Or who would just like to talk to an architect about ideas.

Project manager Sarah Miller of RIBA said: “I’m really looking forward to Saturday. We have more than 20 exhibitors taking part, and quite a few on the reserve list. We have an incredible resource of creative and workable ideas and I’m delighted we have so many on board again this year. Come to Henley Design Day to brainstorm ideas for your home and turn your dreams into a reality.”

For more information, email sarah.miller@riba.org

Sarah added: “This is the ideal opportunity to meet local architects and other design and building professionals and to bounce your ideas around with them. I look forward to seeing you on Saturday. It’s going to be a fabulous day.”