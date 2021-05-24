Capturing the heart

A PHOTOGRAPHY competition with the theme “The heart of Watlington” will be held to raise funds for the library.

It will run from June 1 to August 1 and the winning pictures will be used in a calendar which will be available to buy in shops in the town.

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the Friends of Watlington Library, said: “We have listened to feedback and appreciate that many people would like the images of the calendar to be recognisably Watlington.

“With our previous theme, Hidden Watlington, the pictures were beautiful but obviously they were not portraying the town’s best-known places or landmarks.

“The notion of places, buildings and views that are recognisably Watlington is something people really like and especially after the year we’ve had we want our community to think about what makes Watlington special.

“Over the past two years the variety and calibre of the photographs has been exceptional and we are thrilled to launch the competition again.”

The photographs will once again be judged by award-winning photographer Ruth Morris.

For more information, email fowlphoto2021@gmail.com