Artists happy to be exhibiting again post-lockdown

ARTISTS in Watlington have been showcasing their work during the Oxfordshire ArtWeeks Festival.

Works will be on display at venues across the town, including the town hall, the library, St Leonard’s Church and the Spire & Spoke pub as well as people’s homes until Sunday.

They include paintings, photography, pottery, jewellery, stained glass, mosaics, textile art, furniture, sculpture and installations.

Acrylic painter Katie Cannon has been exhibiting her work at the town hall, together with four other artists, and had more than 400 visitors last Saturday and Sunday.

Her paintings are inspired by her early life in Cornwall as well as Watlington landscapes and views.

She said: “It has gone really well and the venue has been really busy. It feels great to be able to hold the event once again as it’s so good for the town.”

Jaine McCormack, one of the organisers, who is exhibiting her textile art at the town hall, said: “It has been fantastic, especially the feeling of being able to meet again and look at art.

“We’ve had visitors coming from everywhere to purchase artworks. The feedback has been really positive. The comments that people have been making about my own art and how it has changed during lockdown have been very nice.

“I know all the artists have been selling their work quite successfully and that is always a plus.” Over the weekend, more than 90 people visited the library each day to see the foraging and nature illustrations by artist Steph Hicks.

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the Friends of Watlington Library, said: “We had a steady flow of people, which was great and meant we could follow the covid restrictions.

“It has been very successful and Steph’s art works really well with the library. It’s so nice to see people walk around the bookshelves again and discover the books as well as the art.”

ArtWeeks took place for the first time in 2019. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but an art trail with 29 installations by 12 artists was held in August when restrictions were eased and this is set to be repeated this year.

For more information, visit www.artweeks.org