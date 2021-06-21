Monday, 21 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wedding show

AN exhibition of vintage wedding dresses will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington from August 28 to 30.

It will feature 15 dresses, the oldest being from 1936, as well as wedding accessories, veils and copies of bridal bouquets. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33