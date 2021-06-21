Wedding show

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
AN exhibition of vintage wedding dresses will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington from August 28 to 30.
It will feature 15 dresses, the oldest being from 1936, as well as wedding accessories, veils and copies of bridal bouquets.
21 June 2021
More News:
Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
AA executive honoured for services to road transport
AN executive with the AA received an OBE in the ... [more]
Two deacons prepare for first curacies after ordination
A MAN who completed a master’s degree in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say