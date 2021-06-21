Vintage vehicles show for charity

THE owners of Adwell House, near Lewknor, are hosting a vintage vehicle show on Sunday, July 4.

Fans and owners of a range of classic vehicles are being invited to roll up to the charity event, which runs from 2pm to 6pm.

A spokesman for the Adwell Estate said the gardens were normally open to the public three times a year — in April, July and September.

He said: “Rather than just have a garden opening, we thought we would have a bit of fun and have a vintage vehicle rally as well.

“We are encouraging the owners of interesting vehicles — whether they be cars, motorbikes, bicycles or any agricultural vehicles or machinery — to come to Adwell and display them around the lakes.

“The setting will be perfect and it should be a lovely day out for those exhibiting their vehicles and for those who come to admire them.”

The gardens will also be open on the day and refreshments will be on sale.

Entry costs £5 per person with under-12s admitted free.

Exhibitors pay £5 per vehicle and are welcome from noon on the day.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Rose Paterson Trust, a suicide prevention charity set up in memory of the former chairman of Aintree racecourse.

For more information, visit www.adwellestate.com