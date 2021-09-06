Show returns

Monday, 06 September 2021

THE Ewelme horse and dog show will take place at Ford’s Farm in Days Lane on Sunday.

The field will be open from 8am and the dog classes will start at 1pm followed by the horse classes, judged by Lady Jay, at 2pm.

Profits from the dog show will be donated to Therapy Dogs Nationwide.

The show, which is now in its 39th year, was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit www.ewelmehorseshow.org

