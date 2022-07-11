Monday, 11 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Circus returns with flavour of Mexico

Circus returns with flavour of Mexico

GIFFORDS Circus returns to Stonor Park next week with a Mexican theme.

Director Cal McCrystal was inspired by visits to rural Mexico and hopes to evoke the sights and sounds he experienced in the show, which is called ‘¡Carpa!’ after the Spanish for “large tent” (big top).

Carpa was a travelling theatre popular in Mexico and the American south-west in the Twenties and Thirties.

The troupe next week includes Tweedy the clown, actress and clown Adriana Duch Carvallo, juggler Gordon Marquez, the Donnert family (vaulting and pas de deux), trapeze artistes Anna Rastova and Randy Forgione Vega, aerial duo Isabella and Daniela Munoz Landestoy, the Jasters (knife-throwing) and acrobats from the Havana Circus Company. The Giffords Circus band will play live music and there will be food from Circus Sauce.

Giffords Circus, which was established 22 years ago by Nell and Toti Gifford, combines dance, comedy, horses and live music in a beautiful white tent surrounded by vintage showman’s wagons.

• ¡Carpa! is at Stonor Park from Thursday to Monday, July 14 to 18. Tickets cost £20 to £35 for adults and £10 to £25 for children and wheelchair users. Carers and children under three go free. For more information and tickets, call the box office on 01453 800200 or visit giffordscircus.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33