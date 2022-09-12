Free entry to home of car tycoon

THE Arts and Crafts home and gardens of philanthropist and motorcar designer William Morris (1877-1963) and his wife Elizabeth will be open to visitors free of charge next week.

Running from Wednesday to Sunday, September 14 to 18, the event has been organised as part of heritage open days.

Visitors should book their tickets in advance in order to guarantee admission as tours are run in groups accompanied by a guide.

Morris founded Morris Motors and Oxford University’s first co-educational college, the postgraduate Nuffield College.

He was said to earn in the region of £2,000 a day but he gave away much of his fortune to good causes.

In the late Thirties, he donated more than 1,700 iron lungs made in his factory to hospitals within the British Empire.

Nuffield Place has been preserved as a snapshot of history with Lord Nuffield’s bedroom containing eight of his clocks, a miniature workshop and his own appendix in a jar.

Nuffield Place is open from Wednesday to Sunday until Sunday, October 30.

Historic car owners and classic car groups can book a parking space at the front of the house via the website, www.nationaltrust.org.uk/

nuffield-place