Monday, 03 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

03 October 2022

Two days of knights

THE Knights of Royal England return to Stonor Park this weekend.

There will be a range of authentic events, including medieval jousting, a skirmish with 150 re-enactors, axe-throwing demonstrations and weaponry displays.

Visitors can take part in costume competitions and there will be archery lessons. Food and drink, including pizzas, ice creams and “medieval mead”, will be on sale and children can explore the adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow.

Stonor Park’s medieval jousting weekend takes place tomorrow and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Tickets cost from £13.50. Visit www.stonor.com

03 October 2022

More News:

PO hours cut

PO hours cut

SONNING Common post office is now closed on ... [more]

 
Pub re-opens

Pub re-opens

THE Bird in Hand in Sonning Common will re-open ... [more]

 

Brunch day

A HARVEST festival will be held at St Mary’s ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33