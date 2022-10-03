Two days of knights

THE Knights of Royal England return to Stonor Park this weekend.

There will be a range of authentic events, including medieval jousting, a skirmish with 150 re-enactors, axe-throwing demonstrations and weaponry displays.

Visitors can take part in costume competitions and there will be archery lessons. Food and drink, including pizzas, ice creams and “medieval mead”, will be on sale and children can explore the adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow.

Stonor Park’s medieval jousting weekend takes place tomorrow and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Tickets cost from £13.50. Visit www.stonor.com