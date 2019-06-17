Library fun

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
A STORY, craft and colouring event for under-eights will take place at Sonning Common library tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.
The theme is Fathers’ Day and there will also be a cake sale and craft session.
17 June 2019
More News:
Ex-serviceman lays wreath to mark D-Day anniversary
A FORMER serviceman laid a poppy wreath at the ... [more]
Magnificent seven... town rewards community heroes
A TEENAGER was among the winners of the first ... [more]
POLL: Have your say