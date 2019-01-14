Bridge awaiting repair

A PATH that runs along the River Thames near Henley is still closed after a pedestrian bridge collapsed.

Buckinghamshire County Council, which is responsible for the path on the western bank near Fawley Court, off Marlow Road, says it hopes to carry out repairs by the end of March.

The narrow wooden bridge, which crosses an inlet and is only wide enough for one person, snapped in half in November.

The council closed the path so walkers must now take a diversion along the main road.

Henley town councillor Donna Crook was one of several people who reported the bridge was sagging in the months before the collapse.

She said: “Quite a few bridges along that path are in a terrible condition.

“I was shocked at how badly they’d fallen into disrepair. Something needs to be done soon.”

Journalist Mikey Harvey, who regularly walks his dog along the path, said: “It is very annoying and I’ve seen a few indignant ramblers walk around the moat into the grounds [of Fawley Court].”

The council apologised for the inconvenience but said the bridge couldn’t be repaired until the weather improved and it was safe to do the work.