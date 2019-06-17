10,000 visitors to decorative fair

A LARGE model of a killer whale was among the items for sale at the Fawley Decorative Fair.

About 10,000 people attended the event at the McAlpine estate in Fawley Hill featuring 130 exhibitors selling architectural salvage, antiques, retro, reclaim and vintage items.

Other attractions included a pop-up pub organised by the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

Jo Miles, from Henley, who attended with her husband Simon and Labradoodle Dave, eight, said: “We came looking for ideas for our kitchen that we are refurbishing and to meet up with friends. This was our third year here. There’s a nice atmosphere and it’s fun just to wander around.”

Organiser and host Lady McAlpine said: “We have a great place here and as far as I am concerned if you have a place like this you share it.

“It was bigger than last year. People came from all over the country and we had a lot of customers from abroad, too — Belgium, Germany and France.

“There was masses of stuff that I would have loved to have bought but do not have room for.”

She thanked Aston dealer Gary Wallis for his help in sourcing the stallholders.