More delay on bridge

A START date has still not been set for contractors to reinstate a collapsed pedestrian bridge near Henley.

A section of the footpath along the River Thames has been closed since the bridge on the western bank near Fawley Court broke in November.

Buckinghamshire County Council, which is responsible for the bridge, was supposed to have installed a new bridge in June, having said it couldn’t be done sooner due to the weather, then delayed the work until August to avoid a clash with Henley Royal Regatta.

Now the council has said it is still working to secure vehicle access, which is essential to take in the heavy wooden timbers.