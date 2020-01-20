Body found

A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
Monday, 20 January 2020
A BODY of a man was recovered from the River Thames near Fawley Court on Sunday.
Police were called to Henley Bridge at 1.44am following a report of a man entering the water.
A search and rescue helicopter and boats were called in before the discovery was made by some rowers.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not
suspicious.
20 January 2020
More News:
Vera Bird — December 31, 1919 – January 1, 2020
A WOMAN who was responsible for spotting German ... [more]
POLL: Have your say