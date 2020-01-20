Monday, 20 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Body found

A BODY of a man was recovered from the River Thames near Fawley Court on Sunday.

Police were called to Henley Bridge at 1.44am following a report of a man entering the water.

A search and rescue helicopter and boats were called in before the discovery was made by some rowers.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not
suspicious.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33