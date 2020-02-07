TV's Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

TELEVISION presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay.

The 57-year-old, who lives in Fawley, made the announcement on his Instagram page this morning.

Schofield said he had been struggling with “inner conflict” for some time and had the support of his wife Steph, to whom he has been married for almost 27 years, and their grown-up daughters Molly and Ruby.

He said he was also being supported by bosses at ITV, whose daytime show This Morning he presents, and his co-host Holly Willoughby.

He said: “You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing -and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay. This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.

“My family have held my so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

“My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

“Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in the love, hugs and encouraging words of comford.

“Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.

“Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth - so now it's my turn to share mine.

“This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family.”

Schofield has been a patron of the Chiltern Centre for disabled young people in Henley since 2009.

Last November he donated £20,000 to the charity after receiving a cheque from DJ Chris Evans, who had raised it through his Carfest music and motoring festival.