Horse falls over in road

Monday, 27 April 2020
FIREFIGHTERS came to the aid of horse that had collapsed in the road at Fawley.
A crew from Henley fire station were called at 6.50am on Tuesday.
They helped the animal, which was not injured, return to its feet. Afterwards, it walked back to the stable with its owner.
27 April 2020
