Monday, 27 April 2020

Horse falls over in road

FIREFIGHTERS came to the aid of horse that had collapsed in the road at Fawley.

A crew from Henley fire station were called at 6.50am on Tuesday.

They helped the animal, which was not injured, return to its feet. Afterwards, it walked back to the stable with its owner.

