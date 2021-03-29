Market day

A CRAFT, produce and antiques market will be held at The Station at Fawley Hill on Saturday, April 18 from 11am to 5pm

There will be stalls, food and drink and train rides, plus socially distanced tours of the museum.

A small donation is requested by the Fawley Museum Society volunteers.

If you are interested in having a stall, email Tanya at events@fawleyhill.com or call (01491) 571373.

There will be a small charge in aid of the village church.