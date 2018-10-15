Spinal ‘curves’ are crucial to freedom of movement

FROM the back your spine should be in alignment from top to bottom.

A sideways curve is called scoliosis and can produce nerve interference, affecting organs and tissues controlled and regulated by the nerves emerging from the spinal column in that area.

However, from the side there should be four curves. The nerves passing through the neck influence the entire body, so the spinal curve in the neck is especially important.

Besides allowing an uncompromised nerve flow to and from the body, the normal forward curve is essential so that you can fully turn your head to the left or right to look over your shoulder.

If you find yourself relying on your rearview and wing mirrors (or your car’s rear camera), or you turn your upper body to look behind you, a visit to the Chiropractic Centre will allow one of our chiropractors to give you a thorough examination to determine if you have lost your cervical curve.

If you have, a series of adjustments can often restore the biomechanics of your neck, giving you a greater range of movement.

