Seeds on the ear help to combat stress

DID you know that each year, one in four of us will experience issues with mental health?

If you’re a fan (or even if you’re not a fan) of acupuncture, there’s now a complete home kit available to help combat stress and anxiety. It has been designed by local acupuncturist Zoë Stott, using the principles of traditional Chinese medicine and auricular therapy.

Zoë regularly treats in clinic those suffering with stress and anxiety and has found that the after-care treatment she gives, in the form of little seeds that sit on the ear, has a huge effect on a person’s wellbeing.

And so, the concept of AcuPips was born. AcuPips comprises 120 vaccaria seeds in a handy little box, with a pair of tweezers for easy application, and full instructions on how to apply them.

As one AcuPips user puts it: “I found these little pips extremely helpful while battling the lows of depression and also at times of acute stress.

“I like the fact they are discreet and non-invasive and are such an easy and quick way to help myself when I need a more balanced normal, or just to ride out a storm.”

There are also other AcuPips products available, which combat migraines, addiction and PTSD.

For more information on this product, or to book an appointment call 07720 440132 or visit www.simply

acupuncture.co.uk