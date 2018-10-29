Look after your mind and body

MY name is Gowyn Goldwin, a qualified personal trainer, with a passion for fitness driven by my own personal experience.

I was 22 when I was diagnosed with depression. At the time I had very low self esteem and like many others who suffer with depression I was tired, lacked concentration and motivation, I had a poor diet, was irritable and unhappy with life.

I was offered medication but I knew that I needed to change my lifestyle in order to properly combat this illness. It was then I decided to look at how I could alleviate my symptoms using a more natural holistic approach. So, I started to exercise and improved my diet. The transformation was literally life changing.

As a result I studied to become a personal trainer. I believe everyone deserves to be the best they can be and to thrive physically and mentally. This is what drives me in delivering knowledge and guidance to others.

