Look after your mind and body

Running with dogs really gets you fit
WE at Cynergy PT, located in the village of Fawley, have partnered up with DogFit to teach folks
Monday, 29 October 2018
MY name is Gowyn Goldwin, a qualified personal trainer, with a passion for fitness driven by my own personal experience.
I was 22 when I was diagnosed with depression. At the time I had very low self esteem and like many others who suffer with depression I was tired, lacked concentration and motivation, I had a poor diet, was irritable and unhappy with life.
I was offered medication but I knew that I needed to change my lifestyle in order to properly combat this illness. It was then I decided to look at how I could alleviate my symptoms using a more natural holistic approach. So, I started to exercise and improved my diet. The transformation was literally life changing.
As a result I studied to become a personal trainer. I believe everyone deserves to be the best they can be and to thrive physically and mentally. This is what drives me in delivering knowledge and guidance to others.
I am offering free 30-minute personal training sessions, from now until November 25 but spaces are limited.
trainingyou.com
