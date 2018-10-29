Running with dogs really gets you fit

WE at Cynergy PT, located in the village of Fawley, have partnered up with DogFit to teach folks how to run hands free and safely with their dog(s).

We have been holding taster sessions to show what it is like to be harnessed up to their furry companions and run around a course.

It has taken off so well! So much so, that we now have a weekly canine cross country group that meets most Sunday mornings, weather permitting, for an adventurous trail run with like-minded people.

For more information, visit our website at www.cynergypt.co.uk or follow our furry adventures on Instagram at cynergy_pt.

New personal trainer

We would also like to introduce a new personal trainer who has recently joined our team. His name is Gary Morgan and he is a Level 3 personal trainer as well as a professional table tennis coach.

Among other sports, he cycles and plays golf in his spare time. As a keen golfer, functional fitness and core training has helped improve his own game and he would like to help other golfers benefit in the same way. Go to our website and read more about him under the “Therapies” tab. We are sure he could help you improve your golf game.