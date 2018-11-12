Children’s growth is well worth a chiro check-up

“DON’T they grow up fast!” Children hear this all the time, but how do they actually grow?

At the ends of each bone are “growth plates” and this is how bones grow and the miracle is how the rest of the body keeps up with their development.

Growth plates tend to disappear in the late teens or early 20s, and further growth ends.

The traumas associated with being born, learning to walk, riding a bike, participating in school sports and other activities can affect the spine. Many parents bring their child in for a chiropractic evaluation — even if there aren’t any obvious symptoms.

At Henley Chiropractic Centre we encourage parents to bring their newborns in for a check-up, or for a free spinal screen, as sometimes they are affected by the birth process, which can cause distress.

We adapt our adjusting approach based on each child’s age, size and unique spinal problem. Newborns and infants receiving our care need no more pressure than you’d use to test the ripeness of a tomato.

Childhood spinal problems are easy to neglect. That’s because youngsters have a tremendous ability to adapt and the problems being caused by a misalignment sometimes take decades to appear. Then it takes longer and is more difficult to correct such long-standing spinal problems.

