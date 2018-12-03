New gym at rugby club is for everyone
A NEW gym located at Henley Rugby Club has recently launched and is becoming an instant hit with ... [more]
Monday, 03 December 2018
03/12/2018
A NEW gym located at Henley Rugby Club has recently launched and is becoming an instant hit with all the new members.
Love Fitness is a facility that accommodates every type of gym user with its membership packages including all access to the gym floor and 25 classes every week including Indoor Cycle, Yoga, Pilates, Boot Camp, TRX, Kettlebells and many more.
The new gym boasts a full range of brand-new equipment with the entrance hosting the cardio and seated pin weight machines and then following through to the spacious functional and free weights area before ending at the indoor cycle studio.
Yoga and Pilates are held in an undisturbed area of the clubhouse.
Opening hours are 6am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 8pm at weekends with free allocated parking.
Also located at Henley Rugby Club is the Menza Café/Bar, where gym members receive 10 per cent discount, as well as Physiolistic Sports Injury and Physio Clinic, who complete the trio of businesses that create the new fitness hub of Henley.
Find out more by visiting www.lovefitnessgym.co.uk to view membership packages and an up to date class timetable or simply pop down for a visit. Everyone is welcome.
New gym at rugby club is for everyone
A NEW gym located at Henley Rugby Club has recently launched and is becoming an instant hit with ... [more]
Get to grips with the Reformer
REFRESH Health Club & Bar is a bespoke Reformer Pilates studio situated in the centre of Reading. ... [more]
Children’s growth is well worth a chiro check-up
“DON’T they grow up fast!” Children hear this all the time, but how do they actually grow? At the ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Reading
SCIENCE TECHNICIAN Start date: January 2019 Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018 Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8....
Graphic Designer / Pre-sales and eCommerce Support / Sales Support Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. We are currently recruiting the following ...
Location Henley
RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or administrative ...