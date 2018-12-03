New gym at rugby club is for everyone

A NEW gym located at Henley Rugby Club has recently launched and is becoming an instant hit with all the new members.

Love Fitness is a facility that accommodates every type of gym user with its membership packages including all access to the gym floor and 25 classes every week including Indoor Cycle, Yoga, Pilates, Boot Camp, TRX, Kettlebells and many more.

The new gym boasts a full range of brand-new equipment with the entrance hosting the cardio and seated pin weight machines and then following through to the spacious functional and free weights area before ending at the indoor cycle studio.

Yoga and Pilates are held in an undisturbed area of the clubhouse.

Opening hours are 6am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 8pm at weekends with free allocated parking.

Also located at Henley Rugby Club is the Menza Café/Bar, where gym members receive 10 per cent discount, as well as Physiolistic Sports Injury and Physio Clinic, who complete the trio of businesses that create the new fitness hub of Henley.

Find out more by visiting www.lovefitnessgym.co.uk to view membership packages and an up to date class timetable or simply pop down for a visit. Everyone is welcome.