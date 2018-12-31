Make a healthy start to 2019 — in the most pleasurable and effortless way

THERE is no substitute for exercise when it comes to good health.

As we get older, though, hard exercise can be draining, and we may feel that most exercise choices are just too demanding.

In the over-50s tai chi classes, exercises are performed in the most pleasurable and effortless way possible, avoiding undue stress and strain.

Even so, research has shown that tai chi is as good a workout as zumba (as proven on the BBC programme Trust Me, I’m a Doctor).

Tai chi exercise has many other benefits too, enhancing flexibility, mobility, balance, blood circulation, lung functioning and more besides.

It is also a form of mindfulness training, calming, sharpening and focusing the mind. Why not give it a try?

In partnership with Oxfordshire County Council Skills and Learning Agency, the Three Treasures School of Tai Chi is running a class specifically for the over-50s in Henley at the YMCA Hall, Dawson Road, on Thursdays from 11.15am to 12.45pm from January 10, 2019.

Classes are also running in the New year in Wallingford, Watlington, Warborough and Steventon.

For more information, visit www.threetresurestaiji.co.uk or contact the tutor Alan Baker on (01491) 200471 or 07971 261696.

Alternatively, email him at taichialan@gmail.com