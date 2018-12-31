Bring your newborn in for a chiro check

IT’S a traumatic experience being born!

At Henley Chiropractic Centre we encourage parents to bring their newborns in for a check-up, or for a free spinal screen, as sometimes they are affected by the birth process, which can cause many problems such as colic, failure to thrive, and difficulty eating.

We adapt our adjusting approach based on each child’s age, size and unique spinal problem. Newborns and infants receiving our care need no more pressure than you’d use to test the ripeness of a tomato.

Later on in life, learning to walk, riding a bike, participating in school sports and other activities can affect the spine and childhood spinal problems are common, but easily missed.

That’s because youngsters have a tremendous ability to adapt and the problems being caused by a misalignment sometimes take decades to become symptomatic. Then it takes longer and is more difficult to correct.

However, many parents bring their child in for a chiropractic evaluation – even if there aren’t any obvious symptoms.

