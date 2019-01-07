Up for a workout like no other?

READY for a workout experience like no other?

Focus — the boutique gym and fitness hub — was opened at Badgemore Park in 2018 to further extend their leisure and lifestyle offering.

Focus offers the latest state-of-the-art technology, an extensive free weights area, stretching and relaxation zones, a group cycling studio and an evolving programme of cardio, core strength, conditioning and relaxation classes.

Their continually evolving programme of fitness classes is proving hugely popular with Focus members. Membership includes 30 classes per week and the winter timetable includes new classes such as Ab blast, Boxercise, Fighting Fit Combat, as well as the very popular Barre, Total Stretch and Yogalates classes — ensuring Focus members benefit from the best class/member ratio in the Henley area!

Join now! Become a Focus member.

Members of the golf club are automatically enrolled as gym members but they also offer a limited number of gym-only memberships.

There are three options: a 12-month contract with one-off annual payment or a three- or 12-month contract with monthly payments by direct debit.

All prices shown below include the current winter discount:

• Joining fee: £50.

• 12-month contract (one-off annual payment): £650

• 12-month contract (direct debit monthly payments): £58 per month

• Three-month contract (direct debit monthly payments): £65 per month