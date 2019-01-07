New leisure hub offers a tasty package

A NEW gym and café/bar located at Henley Rugby Club are working together to offer all you would expect from a leisure facility.

Love Fitness is a new gym facility for every type of gym user.

They boast a fully equipped gym with its membership packages including 25 classes every week with the likes of Indoor Cycle, Yoga, Pilates, Boot Camp, TRX, Kettlebells.

Yoga and Pilates are held in an undisturbed area of the clubhouse away from the gym floor. Opening hours are 6am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 8pm at weekends with free allocated parking.

The Menza Café/Bar is a small family-run business owned by Saby and Nicky, both of whom are passionate about homemade cooking.

Besides offering classic sandwiches, burgers and salads they will be introducing a little taste of Hungarian cuisine with goulash and chicken paprika on the “open sandwiches” menu to go with fresh smoothies, coffee and tea varieties.

Opening hours are 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays (times may differ for home matches). Complimentary parking is also available.

Love Fitness members receive a 10 per cent discount from their total bill.

For more information, visit www.lovefitnessgym.co.uk and www.themenza.co.uk