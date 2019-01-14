Why Pilates is more and more popular with men

A PILATES class especially for men is starting at Studio One, Nettlebed, on Wednesdays from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. Focusing on building core strength, addressing muscle imbalances to improve posture, and improving flexibility and balance, the class is taught by Rebecca Morris, a Level 3 Pilates instructor. Pilates is growing in popularity with men of all ages due to the long-term benefits it provides. Whether they are looking to improve their body’s everyday functionality or to complement other sports training, more and more men are doing Pilates to help them increase body strength and improve their posture. Focusing on building strength and core stability, Pilates also increases flexibility and improves muscle control, posture and breathing. With a focus on lengthening tight muscles and strengthening weak muscles, to help maintain a healthy posture, Pilates can help to reduce the risk of injury and alleviate postural problems that can occur as a result of daily life. Suitable for those new to Pilates or for the more advanced, the class is structured to enable participants to work at their own level. Classes cost £11 (payable termly) and booking is essential. For more information or to book a place, call 07912 215875 or email rebdemorris@gmail.com